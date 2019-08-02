Celebrate the Ohio SPJ Awards Contest on August 17

Make your reservations now for the Ohio SPJ Contest event of the year – the 2019 Ohio SPJ Awards Contest celebration on Saturday, August 17 at BrewDog’s beer museum, brewery and taproom, billed as the “first U.S. outpost of a renowned U.K. bar and brewery offering craft brews!

The Columbus Pro Chapter is hosting the annual event, in association with pro chapters in Cincinnati and Cleveland, to honor the best journalism from throughout the buckeye state in 2018. Over three hundred awards will be presented honoring the best in large circulation print (75,000 or greater), small circulation print (fewer than 75,000), radio, television, digital media, trade organizations, freelance and college.

Join Columbus’ craft brewery craze by heading to BrewDog’s 42-acre museum, brewery, taproom and event center at 96 Gender Rd. in Canal Winchester, just southeast of Columbus from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

We will begin our celebration in the brewery’s museum with a social hour where you’ll be able to network, visit with friends, sample craft beers and learn about the history of beer. Lunch and awards presentation will follow.

The cost is $55 per person and includes a taco bar. Craft beers are available at a full cash bar.

Find a full list of this year’s winners at ohiospjawards.org.