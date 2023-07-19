Come celebrate the best of Ohio journalism on Aug. 19!

The Central Ohio Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, in association with the Greater Cincinnati and Cleveland Pro Chapters, invites you to the Ohio SPJ Contest Awards Celebration in Columbus!

Please make your reservations now for the Ohio SPJ event of the year – the Ohio SPJ Contest Awards Celebration – being held this year at the Hofbrauhaus Columbus, Stube Hall, located near downtown Columbus, on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will honor the Buckeye State’s best journalism in 2022.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Your admission includes a buffet lunch of German specialties; there will be a cash bar for German bier and other beverages. After lunch, we will present this year’s awards. Congrats to all our winners.

Come and celebrate with your fellow journalists from the Buckeye State!

Reserve your spot today! Purchase tickets here.