See longtime Boston Globe reporter Tom Palmer During the Fredericktown Tomato Show

Join Central Ohio SPJ at the Free Press Museum in Fredericktown!

Longtime Boston Globe reporter and editor Tom Palmer tells of “A Life’s Journey in Daily Journalism” and introduces his significant gift to the Free Press Museum: The Tom Palmer Collection featuring hundreds of U.S. and foreign newspapers he curated during his career, papers that recorded the first draft of a generation of the history of our nation and the world.

When: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Where: First Baptist Church, Fredericktown, Ohio

Tom Palmer

Boston Globe veteran Tom Palmer will share highlights of his 32 years as a reporter and editor at the Globe and a few from earlier at the Topeka Capital-Journal, Orange Coast Daily Pilot and Los Angeles Times. He was in Berlin when The Wall fell, covered the Iran-Contra Hearings and the aftermath of the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster, hid from men with guns in Africa and Haiti, and wielded the power of the First Amendment with an emphasis on fairness and telling the whole story. Join him, in words and pictures, on his journey.

Check out other activities at the Free Press Museum! Take Museum tours and see letterpress printing demonstrations Sept. 4-9. 2019, during the Fredericktown Tomato Show street fair.

The Museum will be open for tours and printing demonstrations from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Thursday, Sept. 5 (except during the program) and Friday, Sept. 6, and from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept.7, 2019.

The full schedule of events includes:

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Museum tours, 6-10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Museum tours and letterpress printing demonstrations, 6-7 p.m. & 8:30-10 p.m. Annual Museum program, 7:15-8:15 p.m., at First Baptist Church, “A Life’s Journey in Journalism,” with Boston Globe veteran Tom Palmer

Friday, Sept. 6: Museum tours & letterpress printing demonstrations, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Museum tours & letterpress printing demonstrations, 2-10 p.m.



ALL TOURS, DEMONSTRATIONS AND THE PROGRAM ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

For more information on the program and the Free Press Museum, visit freepressmuseum.org.