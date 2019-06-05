Join PRSA for a free discussion on Thursday, June 20:

Getting it Right: Writing and Communicating To, About and With the LGBTQ Community

Increasingly, people are coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ) and, when portrayed in the news media, corporate and nonprofit communications, and advertising, want to see their stories reflected in a fair and accurate way. In this informal coffee chat, journalists, public relations practitioners, and marketing and communications professionals will hear concrete steps to incorporate inclusiveness in their writing and speaking, as well as in critical business functions of their work as they improve their own career competencies.

In a focused conversation between Carol Zimmer Clark, publisher, PRIZM Magazine and director of Community Affairs for Equitas Health, and Jaron Terry, PRSA Fellow and president of Jaron Terry Communications, along with other writers from Equitas Health, discussion attendees will understand appropriate terminology and demographics and they explore the current cultural climate. Clark and Terry will discuss what it looks like when journalists and communicators “get it right” in talking to, with and about the LGBTQ community.

In addition, this broad-ranging conversation will explore results-oriented best practices for inclusive communications, including audience identification, media advocacy, and framing, messaging and storytelling, and attendees will learn more about how to hone their own core career competencies such as ethics, collaboration and leadership as they challenge themselves to better understand communities that may differ from their own. Session participants will enter the conversation through Q&A.

PRSA’s Diversity & Inclusion committee presents this event. SPJ members can attend for free! Enter code SPJcoffeechat when registering!

When: June 20, 2019, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Where: Equitas Health, 7575 Huntington Park Drive, Columbus, OH 43235

Parking: Free

Coffee: Provided

Free Attendance CODE: SPJcoffeechat