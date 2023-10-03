Join us at our virtual pre-election forum: Ohio’s Big Ballot Battle

Ohio’s Big Ballot Battle

Virtual panel – 7 p.m. – Tuesday, Oct. 10

Register here.

With an amendment protecting abortion rights and an initiated statute proposal legalizing recreational marijuana on the ballot, the Buckeye State could soon see substantial changes to health care, the economy and overall constitutional protections.

What should journalists be focused on in the runup? What are the storylines or beats that could take on increased importance before and after the vote? Have the predictions from campaigns on all sides of those issues played out in states where voters approved similar ballot issues in recent years?

To answer those questions and more, we’ll be joined by the following panelists:

-Andrew Tobias, chief political reporter for Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer

-Natalie Fahmy, Statehouse reporter for NBC4

-Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter for the Detroit Free Press

-April Baer, host of Michigan Radio’s Stateside talk show

Mike Curtin, a veteran of the Columbus journalism and political scenes, will moderate the discussion, which will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Email spjcentral[email protected] with questions about the event or for the panel! Click here to secure your spot.