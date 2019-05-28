Spread the love















According to the FBI, 250 active shooter incidents have occurred between 2000-2017, several of which involved the news media. In an environment of increased tension and hostility toward news media, how prepared are you if you find yourself in an active shooting event? And how do you recognize signs of potential violence around you?

This free workshop on Tuesday, June 18 provides journalists and those in the newsroom with insights and tools to respond in case of an active shooter situation.

The three-hour workshop features presentations by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and SWAT Teams:

Part 1: Pre-Attack Behaviors of Active Shooters – Presented by FBI Special Agent Kristin Cadieux, this segment focuses on specific behaviors that may precede an attack and that might be useful in identifying, assessing and managing those who may be on a pathway to violence.

Part 2: Run, Hide, Fight – Active Shooter Safety Protocol – This segment, presented by Special Agents from the FBI’s SWAT Team, details a suggested protocol to follow if you hear shots fired in your newsroom, or if you witness an armed person shooting or threatening people.

This free workshop is presented by The Kiplinger Program for Public Affairs in Journalism, the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, the Ohio News Media Association and the Society for Professional Journalists. Additional workshops are being held in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13 and Cleveland on Wednesday, June 19.

The workshop is free but registration is required. Registration and a continental breakfast begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by programming from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Columbus workshop will be held at Quest Conference Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, OH 43240.

What: Free Active Shooter Training for News Media

When: Tuesday, June 18 – 9a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Quest Conference Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, OH 43240

Register