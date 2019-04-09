Award Winners Announced for 70th Annual Founders’ Day

Central Ohio SPJ celebrates its 70th annual Founders’ Day on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of professional camaraderie and the celebration of good journalism at the Amelito Mirolo Barn in Upper Arlington.
We will celebrate the best of central Ohio journalism by awarding our First Amendment Award along with Appreciation, Distinguished Service and Lifetime Achievement Awards. We will also hand out the dubious Brick Wall Award for obstruction of public access to information.
This Year’s honorees include:
First Amendment Award
- Columbus Dispatch Pharmacy Benefit Manager Series
Distinguished Service Award
- Joe Meyer – Owner, Meyer Media
- Kevin Z. Smith – Director, Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism, Ohio University
- Doug Buchanan – Editor in Chief, Columbus Business First
Appreciation Award
- Eugene C. “Gene” D’Angelo – WBNS-10TV
- Dennis Hetzel – Ohio News Media Association
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Richard W. Carson – The Columbus Dispatch
- Tim May – The Columbus Dispatch
- Mary Beth Lane – The Columbus Dispatch
- Barbara James – The Columbus Dispatch
- Gary Kiefer – The Columbus Dispatch
- Eric Lyttle – Columbus Monthly
- Chris Bradley – WBNS-10TV
The Brick Wall Award
- The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT)
Social hour beings at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar and hor d’oeuvres. Programming begins at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction will also be held with proceeds to benefit the chapter’s numerous scholarships. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
