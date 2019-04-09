Award Winners Announced for 70th Annual Founders’ Day

Spread the love

















Central Ohio SPJ celebrates its 70th annual Founders’ Day on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of professional camaraderie and the celebration of good journalism at the Amelito Mirolo Barn in Upper Arlington.

We will celebrate the best of central Ohio journalism by awarding our First Amendment Award along with Appreciation, Distinguished Service and Lifetime Achievement Awards. We will also hand out the dubious Brick Wall Award for obstruction of public access to information.

This Year’s honorees include:

First Amendment Award

Columbus Dispatch Pharmacy Benefit Manager Series

Distinguished Service Award

Joe Meyer – Owner, Meyer Media

Kevin Z. Smith – Director, Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism, Ohio University

Doug Buchanan – Editor in Chief, Columbus Business First

Appreciation Award

Eugene C. “Gene” D’Angelo – WBNS-10TV

Dennis Hetzel – Ohio News Media Association

Lifetime Achievement Award

Richard W. Carson – The Columbus Dispatch

Tim May – The Columbus Dispatch

Mary Beth Lane – The Columbus Dispatch

Barbara James – The Columbus Dispatch

Gary Kiefer – The Columbus Dispatch

Eric Lyttle – Columbus Monthly

Chris Bradley – WBNS-10TV

The Brick Wall Award

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT)

Social hour beings at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar and hor d’oeuvres. Programming begins at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction will also be held with proceeds to benefit the chapter’s numerous scholarships. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.