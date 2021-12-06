SPJ Holiday Happy Hour at Land-Grant Brewing Company!

Celebrate with us at the SPJ Central Ohio annual holiday happy hour Dec. 16 at Land-Grant Brewing Company. One drink ticket will be provided per person. Bring a non-member and receive a bonus drink ticket. A Ray Ray’s Hog Pit food truck is available on site. Please, vaccinated attendees only. Masks required when not eating or drinking.

RSVP here and we’ll see you there!

What: Holiday Happy Hour

When: 6-8p.m., Thursday, December 16

Where: Land-Grant Brewing Company

424 W. Town St

Columbus, Ohio 43215















