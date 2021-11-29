‘Storm Lake’ Movie Night With Central Ohio SPJ – Virtual Screening

Join SPJ Central Ohio Chapter for a virtual movie night, featuring Storm Lake – a 2021 film examining the survival of an Iowa newspaper navigating shifting industry dynamics, the pandemic and more. The film chronicles the story of Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen and his team as they fight for the survival of the family-run Storm Lake Times. View the trailer here.

The virtual movie link will be live Dec. 1 – 3, 2021.

Register for the virtual screening here.
















