Covering the 2020 Election in the Swing States – Part 2

Earlier this month, without warning, ZOOM cut short our panel discussion on “Covering the 2020 Election in the Swing States,” interrupting a great conversation among veteran journalists from throughout Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. To finish this session and to gain new insights on what issues concern voters in these states, join us online from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. How much impact are COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protests, the Supreme Court nomination, absentee ballots and the Russians having on the presidential election and down-ballot races as Election Day approaches?

Fortunately panelists Gary Abernathy, contributing columnist for The Washington Post and former publisher and editor of The (Hillsboro, Ohio) Times-Gazette; Danya Henninger, editor of Billy Penn at WHYY, a Philadelphia digital news site; Darrel Rowland, public affairs editor of The Columbus Dispatch; Julie Carr Smyth, Statehouse correspondent and state government reporter for the Associated Press; and Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst for Cincinnati Public Radio; have agreed to return to this topic. And Mike Curtin, retired editor and associate publisher of The Columbus Dispatch, will resume his chair as moderator. Learn more about the panelists here.

Zoom did not allow us to reconnect on Oct. 6, bumping off more than 100 people. But we are taking extra measures to prevent a recurrence. In the meantime, if you missed any of that first hour, check out the video of the discussion here:

The program Oct. 26 is free, but registration is required for online access. Click here to register though Eventbrite or click the Register button below.