VIDEO: Covering the 2020 Election in the Swing States

Prior to and following our virtual panel, “Covering the 2020 Election in the Swing States,” on Oct. 6, a number of people who were unable to attend expressed interest in seeing what they missed. Please see below for a recording of the panel in its entirety.

The sudden stop at the end came as a result of a problem with ZOOM. We at the Central Ohio Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists share our account with other chapters, and a chapter on the West Coast started its own webinar earlier than expected – unfortunately, without any warning from ZOOM that another party was trying to access the account, nor any indication in the scheduling process that this could happen. As a result, we are in the process of scheduling a followup panel with most of our panelists to address the issues we were unable to address. Stay tuned for that announcement.