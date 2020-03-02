POSTPONED – SPJ Region 4 Conference April 3-4, 2020

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine limiting mass gatherings of over 100 individuals, the Region 4 Conference has been postponed. We hope to reschedule in fall 2020 and will update everyone as soon as possible with additional details.

The Society of Professional Journalists Region 4 Conference will take place in Columbus on April 3-4, 2020.

The theme for this year’s conference – bringing together student and professional journalists across four states for workshops, panels and continuing education on issues vital to our industry – is “A 2020 Vision for the Future of Journalism.”

This theme reflects our need to be forever looking ahead, keeping our skills current and making use of the best new opportunities to deliver information to the public – without losing sight of the crucial issues of today and the significant challenges facing our profession. Among the key topics covered by this year’s educational programming are coverage of active shooter events, resume writing and the important role of purported “swing states” in the 2020 election.

Schedule

Friday, April 3

5 p.m. – Registration

– Marriott Columbus University Area, 3100 Olentangy River Rd.

7-10 p.m.: Opening night reception and networking

– Mikey’s Late Night Slice, 268 S. Fourth St.

If you are not planning on staying at the Marriott, join the reception at Mikey’s where registration will also be available!

Saturday, April 4

All events will take place at the Marriott Columbus University Area, 3100 Olentangy River Rd.

8-9- a.m.: Breakfast

8-8:45 a.m.: Chapter leadership breakfast meeting

9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Super session & breakout sessions

12:45-2:15 p.m.: Keynote address & Mark of Excellence Awards

2:30-5 p.m.: Breakout sessions

Breakout sessions for this year’s event include:

Coverage of mass and active shooting events

How swing states affect the 2020 election

Establishing and building on your freelance career

Resume writing and polish

New digital tools in the journalism world

Tips for developing a podcast

Coverage of diversity and LGBTQ issues

Challenges faced by female journalists

Tips for salary negotiation

Note: The schedule is subject to change. Check back for more information on breakout sessions and a finalized schedule.