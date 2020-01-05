Mark Curnutte Author Talk – Thursday, January 9

Join Miami University journalism instructor and former Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Mark Curnutte to discuss his new book, Across the Color Line: Reporting 25 Years in Black Cincinnati, at a program brought to you by the Central Ohio Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Join your local SPJ chapter at COhatch Upper Arlington (The Overlook), 1733 W. Lane Ave., from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, for a discussion and book signing featuring Curnutte. Enjoy complimentary beer, wine and appetizers provided by the Chapter at this FREE event.

Across the Color Line presents Curnutte’s stories published in the Cincinnati Enquirer over a 25-year period beginning in 1993. With hard-won insights gained from years of community reporting, Curnutte describes experiences of African-Americans living in Cincinnati through individual and neighborhood profiles, explorations of community institutions, historical perspectives, and issue stories. The anthology tells a sweeping narrative of a city suffering and maturing through turn-of-the-century racial growing pains and increased racial sophistication and diversity. These stories are complemented by excerpts from Curnutte’s personal journal, providing his reflection on his role as a white man and reporter making the intentional decision to work and live across the color line.

Curnutte is a former race and social justice reporter at the Enquirer. He is an adjunct professor at Miami University in journalism and sociology and the author of A Promise in Haiti: A Reporter’s Notes on Families and Daily Lives.