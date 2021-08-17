Central Ohio SPJ Celebrates 71st Annual Founders’ Day on September 15

Central Ohio SPJ celebrates its 71st annual Founders’ Day on Wednesday, September 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of professional camaraderie and the celebration of good journalism at the Amelita Mirolo Barn in Upper Arlington.

We will celebrate the best of Central Ohio journalism by awarding our First Amendment Award along with Appreciation, Distinguished Service and Lifetime Achievement Awards. We will also hand out the dubious Brick Wall Award for obstruction of public access to information.

Speaking to a bright future for journalism, we are also handing out scholarships to a number of deserving college and high school students whose work has been deemed outstanding over the past year.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Programming begins at 6:30 p.m.

We are excited to once again host Founders’ Day as an in-person event in 2021! Masks will be required except for when eating or drinking. The event space also has plenty of ventilation with one side of the venue opening onto a large patio for guests to spread out.

When: Wednesday, September 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane, Upper Arlington

Tickets: $45 available on Eventbrite















