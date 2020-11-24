Virtual Holiday Happy Hour!

Circumstances have forced us into a different format, but the Central Ohio Pro Chapter of SPJ is still hosting its Holiday Happy Hour this year. Join us on on Zoom on Wednesday, December 2, to toast the holiday season. SPJ members and non-members are welcome!

Joining us as a special guest is Matthew T. Hall, president of the national SPJ board of directors. Matt will answer questions about SPJ’s endeavors and about journalism in general following a Q&A with Mike Thompson of WOSU. And even though we can’t serve libations and appetizers, we’ll still have a special holiday cocktail: the Warm Bourbon AP(ple) Style Cider, which you can make at home!

What: Holiday Happy Hour

Where: Zoom

When: Wednesday, December 2 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Click here to join via Zoom!















