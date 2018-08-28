‘Covering and Protecting Your Elections’ coming to Cbus

SPJ is teaming up with Google to stage “Covering and Protecting Your Elections,” a free workshop that will provide journalists in key swing states with “tools to detect misinformation, protect yourself and your data online, and connect with voters.”
The Central Ohio SPJ Chapter is partnering with the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism and Ohio University to host the traveling SPJ-Google News Initiative workshop to the Columbus region.
Local presentation of the free workshop will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at OU’s Dublin campus. Map/directions
Read a full description of the workshop, including background on the presenters, here.
The free election coverage training also will be presented in several other swing-state cities:
Indianapolis
Sept. 5 at WFYI
Details • Register
Dallas
Sept. 11, at the Main Downtown Library (aka Jonsson Library)
Details • Register
Austin, Texas
Sept. 13-15 @ ONA18 Conference, at the Marriott Austin
Details/Register [ONA18 website]
Note: This training is open to ONA18 attendees only.
Las Vegas
Sept. 18, at UNLV
Details • Register
Philadelphia
Sept. 25, at the Lenfest Institute for Journalism
Details • Register
Milwaukee, Wisc.
Oct. 2, at Marquette University
Details • Register
Madison, Wisc.
Oct. 4, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison
Details • Register
Minneapolis/St. Paul
Oct. 4 at Twin Cities PBS
Details • Register
Miami
Oct. 10
Register
Phoenix
Oct. 11
Details • Register
Morgantown, W.Va.
Oct. 19, at West Virginia University
Details • Register
