‘Covering and Protecting Your Elections’ coming to Cbus

SPJ is teaming up with Google to stage “Covering and Protecting Your Elections,” a free workshop that will provide journalists in key swing states with “tools to detect misinformation, protect yourself and your data online, and connect with voters.”

The Central Ohio SPJ Chapter is partnering with the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism and Ohio University to host the traveling SPJ-Google News Initiative workshop to the Columbus region.

Local presentation of the free workshop will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at OU’s Dublin campus. Map/directions

Read a full description of the workshop, including background on the presenters, here.

The free election coverage training also will be presented in several other swing-state cities:

Indianapolis

5 at WFYI

Details • Register

Dallas

11, at the Main Downtown Library (aka Jonsson Library)

Details • Register

Austin, Texas

13-15 @ ONA18 Conference, at the Marriott Austin

Details/Register [ONA18 website]

Note: This training is open to ONA18 attendees only.

Las Vegas

18, at UNLV

Details • Register

Philadelphia

25, at the Lenfest Institute for Journalism

Details • Register

Milwaukee, Wisc.

2, at Marquette University

Details • Register

Madison, Wisc.

4, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Details • Register

Minneapolis/St. Paul

4 at Twin Cities PBS

Details • Register

Miami

10

Register

Phoenix

11

Details • Register

Morgantown, W.Va.

19, at West Virginia University

Details • Register