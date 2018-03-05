Register for an Evening with David Brooks

Spread the love



















The Stanley D. and Joan H. Ross Center for Brain Health and Performance at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center presents An Evening with David Brooks.

Best-selling author and New York Times columnist, Brooks will discuss the importance of neuroscience and sociology in understanding America’s politics, culture and future on Friday, April 6.

When: Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center

The Ohio State University

2201 Fred Taylor Drive

Columbus, OH 43210

For more information, click here.

Free tickets are available for journalists. Please email Kevin Smith – smith.10002@osu.edu – for details on registration.