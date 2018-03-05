Home Events Register for an Evening with David Brooks

Register for an Evening with David Brooks

The Stanley D. and Joan H. Ross Center for Brain Health and Performance at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center presents An Evening with David Brooks.

Best-selling author and New York Times columnist, Brooks will discuss the importance of neuroscience and sociology in understanding America’s politics, culture and future on Friday, April 6.

When: Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center
The Ohio State University
2201 Fred Taylor Drive
Columbus, OH 43210

For more information, click here.
Free tickets are available for journalists. Please email Kevin Smith – smith.10002@osu.edu – for details on registration.

