Chapter plans reception for international journalists

The Central Ohio Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a reception Nov. 2 for a delegation of international journalists visiting Columbus.

SPJ members and prospective members are invited to join us for the event set for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Buckeye Bourbon House, 36 E Gay St, Columbus 43215.

The delegation of international journalists is participating in a U.S. Department of State program. The delegation’s local stop is being hosted by the International Visitors Council in Columbus. The Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio State University is providing a day of training for the international journalists.

Central Ohio SPJ is providing light appetizers and a first round of drinks at the Nov. 2 reception. The Buckeye Bourbon House is located in the Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Downtown.

Members and prospective members are invited to join us to mix, mingle and network with colleagues and our 23 international guests.

The Department of State has outlined the following specific objectives for the project for the visiting journalists:

Examine the rights and responsibilities of a free press in a democracy and the principles and laws governing the press in the United States;

Gain an understanding of the evolution, current status, and trends in investigative journalism in the United States;

Explore unique aspects that distinguish investigative reporting from traditional journalism;

Understand the role that investigative journalists play in U.S. society as they raise awareness of issues of social concern and report on illegal, irregular, or abusive actions on behalf of government, politicians, criminals or corporations; and

Assess the impact of social media, new communication technologies, citizen journalism, and alternative forms of investigative reporting.

Those attending should RSVP to Central Ohio SPJ with an email to gpawcaddy@gmail.com.