SPJ Central Ohio, partners wrap fourth Columbus Journalists in Training Program

Attendees participate in the Columbus Journalists in Training seminar on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. The multi-week reporting program is sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch, Columbus City Schools, Central Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, Columbus Association of Black Journalists and Denison University. Photos by Isabel Escobar, Tyler Clodfelter, Izaiah Cooper-Neff, Emily Amador, Sandra Fu, Patrick Flaherty, and Doral Chenoweth.

The Central Ohio Chapter and its partners on April 2 celebrated the latest session of our ongoing Columbus Journalists in Training program, an effort to immerse Columbus City Schools students hands-on into the world of journalism in an intensive weekslong course.

Now in its fourth year, the program is a partnership between SPJ Central Ohio, the Columbus Association of Black Journalists and the Columbus Dispatch.

Our chapter is immensely proud of the program and the more than 50 high school students who participated this year.

See the Columbus Dispatch’s website to view this year’s final student projects, including reporting on gentrification, immigration enforcement, data centers, postpartum mental health, domestic violence and much more.

Big thanks to our volunteers, including professional mentors from The Dispatch, NBC4, WOSU Public Media, Ohio University, Ohio Capital Journal, Ohio State University, LEAPS DreamHouse, Spectrum News 1, 10TV, Business First, Black Alder, Denison University, The Ohio Newsroom, USA TODAY Network and other media outlets.

Added thanks to Denison Edge and Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Please considering supporting the continuation of this fantastic program, either through financial support or donating your time to volunteer.

As SPJ Board Member Amelia Robinson wrote when this program debuted in 2023: “The future of American journalism depends on truthtellers willing to do democracy’s work on behalf of Americans. It also depends on people willing to give of themselves to support the generation that will follow.”