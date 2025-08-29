Sept. 4 – Celebrate the Main Street Free Press Museum’s 25th anniversary
The SPJ Central Ohio Chapter and the Main Street Free Press Museum in Fredericktown invite you to join us for a free celebration of the museum and a presentation on the work of The Reporting Project at Denison University.
The free Sept. 4 event will take place alongside the annual Fredericktown Tomato Show, which features a variety of food and beverages along with children’s rides.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 4
WHERE: First Baptist Church, 22 E. Sandusky St., Fredericktown, Ohio
DETAILS:
- 5 – 6:30 p.m.: A presentation of historical newspaper front pages, narrated live by retired Boston Globe journalist Tom Palmer;
- 7:15 – 8:30 p.m.: A program led by Alan Miller, former executive editor of the Columbus Dispatch and currently of The Reporting Project.
The museum, which is located at 42 N. Main St., Fredericktown, Ohio, will also be open from 6-7 p.m. and after the final program until 10 p.m. where visitors can view artifacts on display and printing demonstrations. Directions to the museum can be found on the museum’s website.