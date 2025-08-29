Sept. 4 – Celebrate the Main Street Free Press Museum’s 25th anniversary

The SPJ Central Ohio Chapter and the Main Street Free Press Museum in Fredericktown invite you to join us for a free celebration of the museum and a presentation on the work of The Reporting Project at Denison University.

The free Sept. 4 event will take place alongside the annual Fredericktown Tomato Show, which features a variety of food and beverages along with children’s rides.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 4

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 22 E. Sandusky St., Fredericktown, Ohio

DETAILS:

A presentation of historical newspaper front pages, narrated live by retired Boston Globe journalist Tom Palmer; 7:15 – 8:30 p.m.: A program led by Alan Miller, former executive editor of the Columbus Dispatch and currently of The Reporting Project.