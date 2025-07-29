Join Us! 2025 Ohio SPJ Contest Awards Celebration in Columbus

2025 Ohio SPJ Contest Awards Celebration in Columbus

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hofbräuhaus Columbus, Stube Hall

800 Goodale Blvd.

Please make your reservations now for the 2025 Ohio SPJ event of the year – the Ohio SPJ Contest Awards Celebration – being held this year at the Hofbräuhaus Columbus, Stube Hall, located near Downtown Columbus.

The Central Ohio Pro Chapter is hosting the annual event, in association with pro chapters in Cincinnati and Cleveland, to honor the Buckeye State’s best journalism in 2024.

Your admission includes a buffet lunch of German specialties; there will be a cash bar for German bier and other beverages. After lunch, we will present this year’s awards. Congrats to all off our winners.

Come and celebrate with your fellow journalists from the Buckeye State!

Reserve your spot today

Questions? Contact Sarah Mills Bacha, contest administrator, at smbacha@earthlink.net.