Celebrate Local Journalism at 70th Annual Founders’ Day

70th Annual Founders’ Day – April 17

Central Ohio SPJ celebrates its 70th annual Founders’ Day on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of professional camaraderie and the celebration of good journalism at the Amelito Mirolo Barn in Upper Arlington.

We will celebrate the best of central Ohio journalism by awarding our First Amendment Award along with Appreciation, Distinguished Service and Lifetime Achievement Awards. We will also hand out the dubious Brick Wall Award for obstruction of public access to information.

Speaking to a bright future for journalism, we are also handing out scholarships to a number of deserving college and high school students whose work has been deemed outstanding over the past year.

Social hour beings at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar and hor d’oeuvres. Programming begins at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction will also be held with proceeds to benefit the chapter’s numerous scholarships.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

What: Founders’ Day 2019

Where: Amelito Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln, Upper Arlington

When: Wednesday, April 17 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.