Freelance Journalism Workshop

Are you interested in freelance journalism or currently a freelancer? Learn more about the world of freelancing with an educational workshop brought to you by the Central Ohio Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Panel discussions featuring working professionals will cover everything from how to determine if freelancing is right for you, to the ins and outs of running your own business.

Join SPJ on Saturday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dublin Integrated Education Center, 6805 Bobcat Way. Panel discussions include:

9 a.m. – Is Freelancing Right for You?

10 a.m. – How to Market and Brand Yourself

11 a.m. – The Business of Being Self Employed: What You Need to Know to Establish & Run Your Business

Networking begins at 8 a.m. with programming kicking off at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15 for SPJ members and students and $20 for non-members. A continental breakfast and snacks will be provided.

Click here to register on Eventbrite.