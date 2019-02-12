Submit Your Nominations for the Annual Founders’ Day Awards

Spread the love

















The Central Ohio Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists gathers every summer to celebrate journalists’ best work at our annual Founders’ Day reception.

A big part of that celebration – the awards that honor the best among us and their noteworthy accomplishments.

And we’d love to hear from you. We’re seeking your nominations for our journalist colleagues whom you think are most deserving of the following awards:

FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD: This award recognizes significant contributions to the First Amendment rights of freedom of expression. Individuals and organizations both inside and outside of journalism are eligible.

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD: This award is for a member of the chapter who demonstrates professional excellence and dedication to the Central Ohio Society of Professional Journalists.

APPRECIATION AWARD: This award is presented to individuals or organizations for their outstanding contributions to journalism in central Ohio.

BRICK WALL AWARD: Started in 2001, this dubious distinction is presented to the individual or organization that, according to chapter members, did the most to block citizen access to public records and proceedings or otherwise violated the spirit of the First Amendment or the Ohio Open Records and Open Meetings laws during the past year. Anyone is eligible, but special consideration will be given to public officials and tax-funded agencies that fail to follow the law.

Please include the name of the person you’d like to nominate, along with a brief description why, and forward your nominations to: hunt.754@osu.edu by Thursday, Feb. 22.