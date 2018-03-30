SPJ Celebrates Local Journalism at 69th Annual Founders’ Day

Spread the love



















Central Ohio SPJ celebrates its 69th annual Founders’ Day on Wednesday, April 18 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of professional camaraderie and the celebration of good journalism at the Amelito Mirolo Barn in Upper Arlington.

We will celebrate the best of central Ohio journalism by awarding our First Amendment Award along with Appreciation, Distinguished Service and an unprecedented four Lifetime Achievement Awards. We will also hand out the dubious Brick Wall Award for obstruction of public access to information.

This year’s award recipients include: WBNS TV 10, former Columbus Dispatch sportswriter Todd Jones, SPJ board member Bruce Cadwallader and lifetime achievements for Dispatch retirees Barb Carmen, Alan Johnson, John Switzer and WSYX TV 6’s Carol Luper.

Speaking to a bright future for journalism, we are also handing out scholarships to a number of deserving college and high school students whose work has been deemed outstanding over the past year.

Tickets are $45. Social hour beings at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar and hor d’oeuvres. Programming begins at 6 p.m. A silent auction will also be held with proceeds to benefit the chapter’s numerous scholarships.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

