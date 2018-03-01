Join Central Ohio SPJ for a Panel Discussion on Covering Professional Sports

Spread the love



















After Work SPJ Special!

Please join the Central Ohio Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for a panel discussion on covering professional sports teams in Ohio on Tuesday, March 13. Panelists will discuss the ups and downs of covering the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Join local journalists and enjoy light appetizers and a cash bar as we go into the locker rooms and behind the scenes of your favorite teams and players. Hear from broadcaster Audrey Hasson of NBC4 and a panel of grizzled print journalists: Tom Reed, Mike Arace, Todd Jones and Aaron Portzline.

When: Tuesday, March 13 2018

Where: Chammps

1827 Olentangy River Rd.

Columbus, OH 43212

REGISTER HERE