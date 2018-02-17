Register for Building Bridges: Society of Professional Journalists Region 4 Conference

Spread the love



















Building Bridges: Navigating the Ever-Changing World of Journalism

SPJ Region 4 Conference Programming

Point Park University, Pittsburgh, March 9-10, 2018

Sexual assault, truth in journalism and the future of media outlets in uncertain financial times are all important issues facing journalists in 2018.

Each of those issues will be in the spotlight with distinguished panels of experts during the Society of Professional Journalist Region 4 Spring Conference.

The conference — “Building Bridges: Navigating The Ever-Changing World of Journalism” — is March 9-10 at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

Over 100 professional and student journalists are expected from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia.

Registration and a networking reception are planned for Friday, March 9. Registration continues on Saturday, March 10 followed by more than a dozen seminars.

Countering Assault in the Newsroom: Sexual Harassment Hits Home

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette vs. Unions

Running the Newsroom: Student Editors vs. Administrators

Reporting on Crisis: Staying Safe; Getting the Story

Job Talk: Landing Internships and Early-Career Jobs

Truth Matters, Facts Matter: Resisting the Assault

You Don’t Have to Sell Your Soul: PR for Non-Profits

Future Focus: Paying For Journalism

Perfecting The Podcast

Mock Trial: Role-Play Your Way Through Libel and Slander Law

Multi-Media Journalism Today

Covering Trauma: The Human Costs of Journalism

The keynote speaker for the Saturday luncheon is Don Heyman, a reporter with the West Virginia Public News Service. He was arrested for allegedly asking overly aggressive questions of former Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Charges were ultimately dropped against Heyman with investigators saying that while he was engaged in aggressive journalism, it did not violate the law — “willfully disrupting a State government process or meeting.”

“Mark of Excellence” Awards will be presented to student journalists from over two dozen colleges and universities within SPJ’s Region 4.

Registration fees prior to March 2 are $75 for SPJ Professional Members and $55 for SPJ Student Members. Non-member rates are $130 for professionals and $75 for students. After March 2, each of the rates will increase by $20.

Anyone wanting to attend can register at EventBrite —

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buildingbridges

There’s more information available on the conference web site —

https://2018spjregional.weebly.com