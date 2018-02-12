SPJ Award Nominations Open for Founders’ Day 2018

Spread the love



















Each spring the Central Ohio Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists caps off its year of programming with the annual Founders’ Day Dinner.

The banquet and awards ceremonies pay tribute to the history of the chapter which was founded in 1949 and it honors those who have helped make it a success. During the night’s festivities, chapter leaders are sworn into office, awards are presented to the area’s top journalists who uphold SPJ’s ideals and we invest in the future with scholarships for college and high school students.

This year, we’d like to hear from you in determining the honorees for our annual awards. We’re seeking your nominations for who you think is most deserving in the following categories.

FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD: This award recognizes significant contributions to the First Amendment rights of freedom of expression. Individuals and organizations both inside and outside of journalism are eligible.

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD: This award is for a member of the chapter who demonstrates professional excellence and dedication to the Central Ohio Society of Professional Journalists.

APPRECIATION AWARD: This award is presented to individuals or organizations for their outstanding contributions to journalism in central Ohio.

BRICK WALL AWARD: Started in 2001, this dubious distinction is presented to the individual or organization that, according to chapter members, did the most to block citizen access to public records and proceedings or otherwise violated the spirit of the First Amendment or the Ohio Open Records and Open Meetings laws during the past year. Anyone is eligible, but special consideration will be given to public officials and tax-funded agencies that fail to follow the law.

Please include the name of the person you’d like to nominate, along with a brief description why, and forward your nominations to: hunt.754@osu.edu by Thursday, Feb. 22

.

Save the date! This year’s event, our 69th, will again take place at the Amelita Mirolo Barn in Upper Arlington on Thursday, April 18. The night will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Hors D’ Oeuvres and cocktails while hand out awards. Additional details will be announced soon.