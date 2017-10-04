2017 Law and the Media Conference set Oct. 13

Spread the love



















The Central Ohio Society of Professional Journalists is again this year a sponsor of the Ohio State Bar Association’s 2017 Law and Media Conference.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the OSBA headquarters, 1700 Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, 43204.

This popular, annual event brings together journalists, lawyers, academics and students for a day of stimulating discussions about hot media law topics. Whether you are professionally immersed in media law issues or just have a healthy interest in what’s happening in today’s media law world, this conference is for you.

Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Plenary keynote speaker: Gregg Leslie, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. Topic: Fake News – What is it, and what to do if you get burned by it. Leslie is also chairman of the D.C. Bar’s Media Law Committee and is a member of the governing committee of the Communications Law Forum of the American Bar Association.

Highlights of conference panel discussions include:

– The Internet of (Media) Things: Automated News from your Coffeemaker;

– Public Records Extravaganza: Court of Claims Update, New Exceptions, and the Craziest Court Rulings;

– How the Internet Affects Litigation and Settlement Strategy for Defamation and Privacay Cases;

– Hot Topics in Copyright Law;

Communications in a Two-Way Street, Roadblocks, Detours and Dangerous Curves Ahead.

If you would prefer to register with the OSBA’s Member Service Center, please contact 800-232-7124 and someone will be happy to assist you.

STUDENTS: To obtain the reduced student price, please add the Conference to your Cart, then view your cart. Add in the Coupon Code of STUDENT2017 and hit apply. The price should adjust to $20 after a few moments.

Journalists/Non-Lawyers – Register after October 2:

$60.

OSBA Members/Lawyers – Register after October 2:

$110.