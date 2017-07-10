Region IV Director: EIJ17 early bird prices end tomorrow

From Patricia Newberry, outgoing SPJ Region IV director —

Folks:

Just a reminder that the best rates for EIJ17 end tomorrow.

I invite you to consider attending the national Excellence in Journalism (EIJ) convention in Anaheim, Calif., this Sept. 6-10. Co-sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists and three other groups, EIJ17 will attract more than 1,500 journalists, journalism students, academics and other friends of journalism for a wide range of professional development sessions and networking opportunities. Visit the EIJ17 site for highlights, the schedule a nd (coming soon) the list of sessions. The best registration rates end Tuesday, July 11, so hope you will review the links now and consider making the trip.

Hope many of you will make the trip, too!