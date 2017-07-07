2017 Ohio SPJ Awards winners announced

Winners in the 2017 Ohio SPJ Awards contest have been announced!

The statewide contest is a collaboration of the Central Ohio, Cleveland and Cincinnati chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists.Click HERE to see the full list of the 2017 awards.

Congrats to the winners—which includes a huge contingent from Central Ohio!

Save the date—Banquet Aug. 26

The 2017 Ohio SPJ Awards luncheon will be held at the world renowned Pro Football Hall of Fame, at noon Saturday, Aug. 26 in Canton. Attendees will have complete access to HOF exhibits, videos and tours.

Look for full details here soon, and formal invitations to be sent in mid-July.