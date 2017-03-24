Ohio’s Best Journalism – 2017: Competition Call for Entries!

UPDATED: Ohio’s Best Journalism contest is now accepting submissions honoring the Best of Ohio’s Print, Broadcasting, Digital Media, Freelance, Trade and College Journalism in 2016.

The Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati chapters of the Society for Professional Journalists (SPJ) are accepting entries for the 20th annual awards competition.

Eligible journalists must work for newspaper, magazine, radio, television, trade, digital or college media in Ohio and adjacent states that have significant reach into Ohio. Freelance journalists, who are Ohio residents are eligible, regardless of where their work is published, broadcast or webcast. Entrants need not be SPJ members.

The deadline for entries is midnight March 31, 2017 . The deadline for this year’s Ohio SPJ Awards contest has been extended to Sunday, April 9, 2017. No entries will be accepted after midnight, Sunday, April 9, 2017.

Entry information and a list of categories are available at our new competition website: http://www.ohiospjawards.org/

Please take note of some new changes this year: In response to your questions, we clarified and made consistent details regarding the number of articles/broadcasts in specific categories. We also have added a new field asking whose name(s) should appear on any award. It is our sincere hope our updates eliminate confusion and streamline the submission process.

Please contact us with any questions or comments at: contact@ohiospjawards.org

Our annual statewide contest is presented collaboratively by the Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland Pro Chapters of SPJ and is the only Ohio competition that honors journalists who fulfill the SPJ mission: defense of the First Amendment, support of literacy, resistance to censorship, advocacy for openness of public records and meetings, media self criticism and community service. Our contest also recognizes the best college daily and weekly newspapers.

QUESTIONS: For additional information, please visit our website– www.ohiospjawards.org – or contact: Sarah Mills Bacha 614-563-1066 or contact@ohiospjawards.org