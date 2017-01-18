Join us! An evening of mystery with authors Marilyn Greenwald and Julie Rubini, Thurs., Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

Please join the Thurber House, Central Ohio SPJ members and friends for an evening with The Hardy Boys and SPJ member and former Central Ohio SPJ board member and president, Marilyn Greenwald. Greenwald, a former newspaper journalist, is a journalism professor at Ohio University and biographer, who will discuss her latest book, The Secret of The Hardy Boys, Leslie McFarlane and the Stratemeyer Syndicate, Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art.

She will be joined by Maumee author Julie Rubini, who has written a book about journalist Millie Benson, ghost writer of the Nancy Drew series, called Missing Millie Benson: The Secret Case of the Nancy Drew Ghostwriter and Journalist.

Tickets are $15 in advance and at the door. To order in advance, call 614.464.1032, Ext. 11, or visit www.thurberhouse.org.

(Left to right: Marilyn Greenwald, Julie Rubini)

To purchase and learn more about the book, click here: http://www.ohioswallow.com/book/The++Secret+of+the+Hardy+Boys